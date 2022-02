PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the Amtrak engineer involved in the 2015 deadly train derailment in Philadelphia rejected a plea deal as his trial got underway Thursday.Details of the deal for Brandon Bostian are not known yet.He is facing eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, hundreds of counts of reckless endangerment, and causing a catastrophe.The crash in Port Richmond on May 12, 2015, killed eight people and left nearly 200 others hurt.The NTSB found Bostian was distracted by radio chatter about rocks being thrown at trains in the area.