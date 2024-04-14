Man charged for allegedly killing his grandfather in Reading, Pa.

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, April 14, 2024
READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing his grandfather in Reading, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Brandon Vilasenor, 28, is charged with first and third-degree murder.

Police responded to the 1300 block of North 13th Street at approximately 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, investigators found Vilasenor's grandfather with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not yet released the victim's identity.

Vilasenor was later taken into custody.

