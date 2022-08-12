23 beagles saved from Va. lab now up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA

Those looking to adopt or foster the dogs can stop by the SPCA in West Chester Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen beagle puppies rescued from horrible conditions are now safe in the Philadelphia region.

They are among 4,000 beagles that were saved from a Cumberland, Virginia facility that sold the dogs to laboratories for experimentation.

Twenty-three beagles arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester Friday afternoon from Maryland.

"We love this kind of rescue... it just gives you chills," said Laura Page with Brandywine Valley SPCA.

That Virginia facility is facing numerous animal welfare violations. Brandywine is the first shelter in the region to receive dogs from this massive rescue effort.

"It really makes rescue feel like rescue...he sees a toy for the first time and it's so rewarding," said Page.

The dogs were evaluated Friday for medical and socialization needs.

"These dogs have never seen the light of day prior to the seizure. They don't know house noises, families," said Linda Torelli, the chief marketing officer with the Brandywine SPCA.

The dogs are ready to go to foster and adopt homes on Saturday.

"We're expecting folks to want to foster them to help them but then keep them as part of their forever families," said Torelli.

Brandywine will be looking for families ready to work with the dogs on getting accustomed to life in a house, leash walking, and other activities that a pet parent might generally take for granted when adopting.

"We're looking forward to giving them all the love they never knew they had," said Torelli.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., people who want to foster to adopt the dogs can stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester. It will be a first-come, first-served basis for those who qualify to foster to adopt.

Brandywine expects to receive a group of adult dogs later in the month.