ChristianaCare radiation therapist creates film about breast cancer in young women

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Radiation therapist working in oncology at ChristianaCare Health System in Newark, Delaware is now a filmmaker.

Dr. Nia Bailey is the writer and creator of A Letter To My Sisters: A Breast Cancer Documentary For Young Women.

She's debuting it Saturday, October 15, at the Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne.

The Drexel Hill director's inspiration came from her young patients and their stories.

"I have been seeing this trend of young women coming in and being diagnosed with breast cancer," Dr. Bailey says.

"I said, 'Something has to give. Something has to happen.' I wanted to get the information out there regarding breast cancer and young women because we think we're so young, it won't touch us. Unfortunately, it does touch us."

Dr. Bailey introduces us to three breast cancer "THRIVERS" in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

They are different races and cultures, but they all found themselves on a similar journey.

"I really wanted to touch that breast cancer does not discriminate," Dr. Bailey says. "It doesn't matter what you look like, your religion, anything like that. Unfortunately, we all can get it and all of these women were young. They are doing fine. They are with us. Not only are they a part of the documentary, they're also going to be with us on Saturday."

Dr. Bailey will debut her film at the Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne with a pink carpet, celebrity guests, food and drink.

Click here for event information.