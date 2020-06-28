Susan G. Komen Foundation holds virtual walk this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year Susan G. Komen held a 'More than Pink Virtual Walk,' due to coronavirus.In previous years, thousands of people have congregated around the Philadelphia Museum of Art for this event.For 2020, four survivor/metastatic breast cancer ambassadors lead the way down the Art Museum's steps through a pink balloon arch, and each delivered a one-line message of hope before kicking off the virtual walk.For 12 hours people can virtually walk around their homes and neighborhoods today to fundraise to help find a cure to breast cancer."So many women are without healthcare, without their positions, without food, so Komen has been actively in the community supporting," said Elaine Grobman, the CEO of Susan G. Komen Philadelphia.Komen Philadelphia serves a 15-county area, so as people walk today they can help raise funds to find a cure to end breast cancer. ."Many of us know people, or your viewers have had breast cancer in the past, and so it's very important to continue that fight," said Rick Bleicher, the leader of the Breast Cancer Program at Fox Chase Cancer Center.Many participants posted pictures on social media of their walk to share their experience in a safe way.Sunday's event is expected to raise more than one-quarter million dollars