POLL: Who should shoulder the blame for disappointing 76ers' season?

The day after the Philadelphia 76ers season came to an end, Brett Brown's time as head coach also came to a close.
Fans who have been frustrated with Brown the past seven years are likely praising the move, but was coaching the team's biggest issue?



Questions remain about Joel Embiid's fitness and long-term health and whether he and Ben Simmons are a good fit on the court.


Then there's GM Elton Brand who drew fans' ire for some of his offseason deals, most notably the acquisition of Al Horford, who became a target of fans after averaging just 11.9 points.

According to ESPN, more changes could be on the way.

Villanova's Jay Wright and former NBA champ Tyronn Lue are potential replacements for Brown, and trades will surely be a hot topic this offseason.
