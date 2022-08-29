"I'm feeling good" one Brewerytown student says as he goes back to school

As is Action News tradition, we spent time with a family as they prepared for the first day of school.

"I'm feeling good," emphasized Ilyon Dixon, who was ready for second grade at the William D. Kelley School in Brewerytown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the first day for kids in the School District of Philadelphia.

"I'm just excited to make new friends and be in a new class," Dixon added.

Dixon bounded down the stairs with big goals for the fall.

"I was thinking of getting more A's than I got in first grade, because first grade, I got A's and B's, and this time I'm just gonna get more A's," Dixon said.

Supplies all packed, Dixon led us through his morning routine, which his dad said includes a soundtrack.

"He listens to his music. He has a couple of songs he likes to listen to get him ready for the day," said Markeith Diaz.

The family is looking forward to Dixon starting some new sports this year.

After a summer of decompressing, they recently started to get Dixon back on a schedule.

"Start get him back into the rhythm a week or two before," Diaz said.

That's easier said than done. Dixon recently welcomed a new baby sister.

"I'm not going to lie - it's really fun to have a baby sister," said Dixon.

Have a great school year, everybody!