Brewerytown businesses look past Girard Ave construction and ahead to Spring 2023

Since October, SEPTA has closed off several blocks of Girard Avenue from 26th to 34th streets to replace trolley tracks.

Residents say that parking has been one of the biggest challenges throughout the entire project.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Construction along Girard Avenue is causing some headaches for small businesses in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

"Oh my goodness, I couldn't bring the stuff into the store. I have all these heavy bags," said Irene Council-Grant, the Owner of Platinum Fruit Creations.

Store owners encourage people to shop local this holiday season, meanwhile, they're already looking ahead to what business will bring in Spring 2023.

"Mostly it's definitely an interruption from foot traffic and people walking by. They don't want to walk near the construction so we aren't getting as many new customers," said Kelsey Moffitt, the Co-Owner of Brewerytown Bakery.

The Fairmount CDC Executive Director says sales this time of year are crucial for local businesses.

"We've had quite a few interruptions. We're very new, we've been open for about three months. So we're dependent on traffic... and traffic has stopped," said Cari Young, the Owner of Remedy.

Young only opened Remedy, a wellness spa, a few months ago.

"We wanted to offer a place where residents could relax and disconnect and didn't have to travel far," Young said.

She's remaining optimistic that things will take a turn. Other businesses like Platinum Fruit Creations are also looking on the bright side.

"I am the fruit lady so if you want fruit come see me. I'm not gonna lie, it's not a big struggle because I see it is going to benefit us during the springtime," explained Council-Grant.

Brewerytown Bakery sees the construction project as an investment in the neighborhood.

"The investment in public infrastructure and public transportation always revitalizes cities and it's extremely important for economic activity. We're looking forward to being an active public transit corridor. Brewerytown is a very up-and-coming neighborhood," explained Marck Goldstein, the Owner of Brewerytown Bakery.

While the construction is still underway, Brewerytown businesses want to remind customers to think of them this holiday season.

"Brewerytown has everything, we have great food, awesome trinkets... a lot of great things," said Council-Grant.

