Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery and carjacking led to a vehicle flipping over in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

It happened early Friday morning at North 28th and West Thompson streets.

Police say the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into several parked cars on the road.

The Action Cam on the scene showed the vehicle on its roof.

Not too many details have been released at this time, but investigators say the crash is related to a robbery and carjacking.

Police do not have any suspects in the robbery, carjacking or crash.

No injuries have been reported.