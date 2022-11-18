WATCH LIVE

Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into several parked cars on the road.

Friday, November 18, 2022 10:56AM
Investigators say a robbery and carjacking led to an overturned SUV in Brewerytown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery and carjacking led to a vehicle flipping over in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

It happened early Friday morning at North 28th and West Thompson streets.

Police say the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into several parked cars on the road.

The Action Cam on the scene showed the vehicle on its roof.

Not too many details have been released at this time, but investigators say the crash is related to a robbery and carjacking.

Police do not have any suspects in the robbery, carjacking or crash.

No injuries have been reported.

