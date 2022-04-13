Delco residents to demand permanent shutdown of Briarcliffe Fire Company after racist remarks

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Black Caucus will hold a press conference Wednesday outside the Darby Township Municipal Building to demand that the Briarcliffe Fire Company be permanently disqualified from reopening after racist remarks were made.
The volunteer fire company was originally suspended for 30 days back in February after a recording revealed the chief, along with others from the firehouse, saying offensive comments about Black firefighters and residents.
The original call was to discuss the consolidation of services between the Briarcliffe, Goodwill, and Darby Township fire companies.
When county and state officials got off the call, members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company allegedly stayed on and engaged in a discussion that included racial slurs.
Some of the comments included the use of the "N" word, calling Black firefighters lazy and saying there were "too many" African Americans living in the area.
Remarks were also made about the death of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl killed by Sharon Hill police.
The firefighters who made the alleged comments didn't know other firefighters were on the line from the Goodwill Fire Company.
Darby Township commissioners extended the suspension for another 60 days, and now it isn't over until May 8.
But a Wednesday night board meeting is the last time commissioners will come together before that suspension expires.
Members of the community are calling for permanent action to be taken during the board meeting and have expressed concerns in the past about what they believe to be a pattern of racism.
"It scares me because our lives are on the line. We don't know what to do, who to go to, who to trust," said a Delaware County resident at a previous press conference. "When you're calling about a fire or somebody's sick, you expect them to come with sympathy and empathy."
If permanent action is taken, local leaders have said that there is no disruption of service and that other fire companies are handling calls.
The board meeting begins at 7 p.m.
