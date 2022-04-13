racism

Delco residents to demand permanent shutdown of Briarcliffe Fire Company after racist remarks

The volunteer fire company was originally suspended for 30 days back in February.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco residents to demand permanent shutdown of fire company

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Black Caucus will hold a press conference Wednesday outside the Darby Township Municipal Building to demand that the Briarcliffe Fire Company be permanently disqualified from reopening after racist remarks were made.

The volunteer fire company was originally suspended for 30 days back in February after a recording revealed the chief, along with others from the firehouse, saying offensive comments about Black firefighters and residents.

RELATED: Board suspends some Briarcliffe firefighters after racist remarks caught on video

The original call was to discuss the consolidation of services between the Briarcliffe, Goodwill, and Darby Township fire companies.

When county and state officials got off the call, members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company allegedly stayed on and engaged in a discussion that included racial slurs.

Some of the comments included the use of the "N" word, calling Black firefighters lazy and saying there were "too many" African Americans living in the area.

Remarks were also made about the death of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl killed by Sharon Hill police.

The firefighters who made the alleged comments didn't know other firefighters were on the line from the Goodwill Fire Company.

Darby Township commissioners extended the suspension for another 60 days, and now it isn't over until May 8.

But a Wednesday night board meeting is the last time commissioners will come together before that suspension expires.

RELATED: Fire company in Delaware County suspended after racist remarks caught on video call

Members of the community are calling for permanent action to be taken during the board meeting and have expressed concerns in the past about what they believe to be a pattern of racism.

"It scares me because our lives are on the line. We don't know what to do, who to go to, who to trust," said a Delaware County resident at a previous press conference. "When you're calling about a fire or somebody's sick, you expect them to come with sympathy and empathy."

If permanent action is taken, local leaders have said that there is no disruption of service and that other fire companies are handling calls.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdelaware countyracismfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
Changes and challenges remain 1 year after Atlanta spa shootings
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in NYC shooting rented U-Haul in Philly
Philly gives Bohm standing ovation night after choice words
Unique attraction drawing a lot of attention in South Jersey
VP Kamala Harris goes 1-on-1 with Action News
2 shot inside Trenton home
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Search is on for the 2022 Gerber Baby
Show More
3 shot in Tioga-Nicetown; suspects wanted
SEPTA on alert following New York City subway shooting
Jury deliberations set to begin in trial of councilman, wife
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Student-athletes honored with "Parade of Champions" in Camden, NJ
More TOP STORIES News