Surveillance video shows suspect wanted in Brewerytown brick attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A male suspect is wanted for throwing a brick at another man in Philadelphia last month.It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.Police said the 33-year-old victim was walking on the 3000 block of Jefferson Street in the Brewerytown section of the city when the attack happened.According to authorities, the suspect threw a brick at the man which struck him in the head. There was no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.The suspect then fled and was last seen north on 30th Street.Police released surveillance video of the aggravated assault suspect on Tuesday.The suspect is described as a Black male, 40 years of age, medium build, unshaven, wearing a distinctive multi-colored jacket.Anyone with information should contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.