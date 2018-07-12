Brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder, elder abuse

A 30-year-old woman accused of savagely beating a grandfather with a brick in Willowbrook could appear in court as early as Thursday. (KABC)

WILLOWBROOK, LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
A California woman accused of savagely beating a 92-year-old man with a brick has been charged with attempted murder and elder abuse.

KABC-TV reports, Laquisha Jones, 30, was charged on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court sometime Thursday. Prosecutors are asking that bail be set at $1.125 million, the DA's office said.

The felony complaint includes special allegations that Jones personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a brick, during the commission of the crime and that she committed great bodily injury upon the victim, the DA's office said in a statement.

Additionally, the charging document alleges that Jones was previously convicted of making criminal threats in a 2017 case.

Jones is accused of attacking Rodolfo Rodriguez on the Fourth of July.
A witness, who recorded the aftermath of the attack, said Rodriguez was walking on the sidewalk and passed a woman, who got angry. The witness said the woman pushed him and struck him in the head with what appeared to be a brick of concrete.

Rodriguez said he did not do anything to provoke the attack. Three to five young men were also present during the incident. Sheriff's officials are investigating their potential role in the assault.
The 92-year-old man who was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook says he does not resent his attacker and wishes God's forgiveness upon her.



Authorities are also looking into whether it was a potential hate crime. Witnesses told authorities they heard one of the attackers tell Rodriguez to "go back to Mexico." Investigators said so far that has not been substantiated.

While Rodriguez was getting assaulted, he could only hear people's voices but couldn't make out what his attackers were saying, he said.
He said he is thankful that Jones was arrested, but he does not harbor resentment toward her or the other men. He said the law should take its course with regard to punishment.

"May God forgive her for what she did to me," he said, adding that he wishes God's blessings on the woman as well as himself.

Rodriguez added that he is grateful for the support he's received from the community and thanked the people who have helped him during this difficult time.
A GoFundMe page, with a goal of $15,000, was created July 6 to help pay for Rodriguez's medical treatment. As of Thursday morning, more than $300,000 had been raised.

Rodriguez, who is a legal resident of the United States, travels back and forth between Mexico and the U.S. He was visiting family members in Willowbrook when the attack occurred.

He was badly battered, and the bruises and gashes are still visible. He has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering.

