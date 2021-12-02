man shot

Man shot multiple times outside home in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section

Police said two suspects appeared on either side of the man's car and opened fire.
Man shot multiple times outside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was shot multiple times on Thursday morning after arriving at a home in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section.

According to police, a 39-year-old man had just pulled up to the home in the 2100 block of Haworth Street when he was shot at 12:44 a.m.

Police said two suspects appeared on either side of the car and opened fire. The man was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics and was placed in stable condition.

Both suspects ran from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
