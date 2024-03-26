'We are Baltimore strong': Leaders, athletes react to Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- As news spread Tuesday morning of the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, people started sharing their thoughts and prayers for those involved on social media.

A container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge at about 1:35 a.m. ET, causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters.

Video shows Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after ship strike

Six people were missing and presumed dead, and the search for them was suspended until the next day, Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday night.

Rescuers pulled two people out of the water. One person was treated at a hospital and discharged hours later.

Five submerged vehicles were also found in the water, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told CNN.

By mid-morning the hashtag "Praying for Baltimore" was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

President Joe Biden said he has directed his "Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident."

"We are Maryland tough. We are Baltimore strong," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement, sending out their condolences to anyone who was affected by the shocking collapse.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by the horrific Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early this morning," the team said on X.

"We know that the Baltimore community will stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event."

The Baltimore Orioles also issued a statement saying in light of the tragedy, Tuesday night's open workout and rally for fans is canceled.

"Our thoughts are with Baltimore."

Ray Lewis, a former linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, said his heart and prayers go out to those involved.

"Prayers for Baltimore."

Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Ravens, also shared his thoughts and prayers.

"For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Robert Griffin III, also known as RGIII, who formerly played for the Washington Commanders, said he is also praying for those involved.

"Prayers up for Baltimore. The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed with cars and people on it after being hit by a container ship overnight. Rescue efforts are ongoing so send a prayer up for all those in danger and those trying to save them," he said on X.

Pete Buttigieg, United States Secretary of Transportation, said he was in contact with Gov. Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott to offer USDOT's support following the vessel strike.

The Port of Baltimore shared a statement on X sending their "deepest thoughts to the individuals and families involved."