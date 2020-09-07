Bridgeton police officer dies following on-duty life-saving incident

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Bridgeton, New Jersey police officer has died following an on-duty life-saving incident this weekend.Officials say 49-year-old Sean Peek of Millville was found unresponsive by family members at his home late Sunday morning."We are naturally devastated here at the department, Sean was a fine officer and a friend to all and always acted in an exemplary fashion when representing the department and the City of Bridgeton," said Chief Michael Gaimari. "He will be sorely missed and our hearts collectively go out to Megan and their eight-year-old daughter Kate."Earlier in the morning while on-duty, Officer Peek jumped into the Cohansey River in an attempt to pull a person out.Officials say it was difficult for him to make it back to shore with all of his equipment and gear."Sean made a decision as would any officer and entered to water in attempt to pull the person from the running waters no matter what the circumstances," The chief said, "the woman eventually made it across the river but Officer Peek had difficulty making it back to shore as he was still donning all of his equipment and gear."Officer Peak was treated at a hospital and released but later died.An official cause of death is pending an autopsy.Officer Peek was a 15-year veteran of the department.