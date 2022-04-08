crash

Bristol Township police investigate motorcycle, SUV collision in Croydon

One person has appeared to have died as a result of the crash.
BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in Bucks County, Pennsylvania appears to be fatal.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on State Road in Croydon, Bristol Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene and showed an SUV with a damaged front-end and windshield. A motorcycle was nearby on its side.

Action News is awaiting official confirmation from Bristol Township police.

