Bristol Township police investigate motorcycle, SUV collision in Croydon

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in Bucks County, Pennsylvania appears to be fatal.
It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on State Road in Croydon, Bristol Township.
Chopper 6 was over the scene and showed an SUV with a damaged front-end and windshield. A motorcycle was nearby on its side.
It appeared one person has died as a result of the crash.
Action News is awaiting official confirmation from Bristol Township police.
