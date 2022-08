Britney Spears, Elton John to release 'Tiny Dancer' remake Friday

Britney Spears teamed up with Elton John for a remake of his song, "Tiny Dancer."

It will be Spears' first song since she was released from her conservatorship.

Elton John posted what appeared to be cover art for the song on social media.

It features a young photo of Spears in a pink feather costume next to a picture of John playing the piano.

The song includes the title, "Hold Me Closer."

The song will be released on Friday.