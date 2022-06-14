Sports

Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Griner will remain in custody at least through July 2, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.
By Mark Osborne
Trevor Reed speaks at Brittney Griner rally

MOSCOW -- A court in Russia has extended the detention of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

Her teammates as well as players across the league have been pushing President Joe Biden on social media to help get her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
