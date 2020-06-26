Philadelphia police officer injured in crash on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia.The cruiser collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue just before 3 a.m. FridayThe officer was treated for minor injuries.There is no word if the officer had the vehicle's lights and siren on before the crash.No other injuries have been reported.The crash shut down Broad Street in both directions between Montgomery and Cecil B. Moore avenues.