Man charged with attempted murder after 2 people shot on SEPTA platform in South Philly

Saquan Ausborne is charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related crimes.

Friday, March 31, 2023 3:16PM
2 shot in possible shootout on SEPTA platform in South Philly
Two people were shot and wounded at the Snyder Avenue Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new details following a double shooting at the Snyder Avenue Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the subway platform in South Philadelphia.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving Saquan Ausborne, 29, his girlfriend, the girlfriend's former boyfriend and two of the former boyfriend's friends.

During a physical altercation, Ausborne allegedly pulled out a gun and fired.

The ex-boyfriend was shot in the hip, and Ausborne's girlfriend, who was standing behind the ex-boyfriend, was hit in the leg, police said.

Ausborne is charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related crimes.

He is being held on a $1.1 million bond, police said.

