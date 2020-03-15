Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Their high school musicals were canceled, but Broadway stars are letting these students shine

NEW YORK -- While Broadway is dark during the coronavirus pandemic, one star is turning to social media to give the next generation a voice and a platform.

Laura Benanti posted on Twitter Friday that she knows this is a dark time. She asked for any students who had their high school musicals canceled due to the outbreak to post a video and tag her on Twitter, saying she would be their audience.


Her tweet soon went viral and she received hundreds of responses that have not only given those students a voice, but they have also spread joy and uplifted spirits across the country.

She received videos of musical rehearsals, choir practice and even some solo singers.

She has asked people to post using #SunshineSongs.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he is also watching the videos.

Check out some of the amazing videos:















INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityabc7ny instagramcoronavirusu.s. & worldtwittergood newsbroadwaylin manuel miranda
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News