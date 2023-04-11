'Wicked', 'Mean Girls' and 'Frozen' highlights Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2023-24 Broadway Series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus pulled the back the curtain to unveil the 12 blockbuster shows coming to Philadelphia for 2023-24 Broadway season.
Get ready for an array of 12 recognizable and beloved shows with a fresh perspective for the Broadway stage.
Among the fan favorites are "Wicked", which takes a deeper look into the Land of Oz; "Hadestown", which highlights the tale of two Greek mythology classics; and "Mean Girls", the cult classic film from Upper Darby native and comedian Tina Fey.
Disney's "Frozen" also makes the list, packed with the songs we all love -- plus some new numbers.
Check out the full lineup, dates and locations below.
Oct. 3-8, 2023 at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus
Nov. 1-26, 2023 at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus
Nov. 28-Dec. 10, 2023 at The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre
Dec. 26-31, 2023 at the Miller Theater
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Jan. 3-21, 2024 at the Academy of Music
Feb. 6-18, 2024 at the Academy of Music
Feb. 27-March 10, 2024 at The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre
March 21-April 7, 2024 at the Academy of Music
April 10-14, 2024 at the Academy of Music
May 14-19, 2024 at the Miller Theater
July 16-28, 2024 at the Academy of Music
Aug. 6-11, 2024 at the Academy of Music
Subscription and ticket information can be found on the Kimml Cultural Campus' website at KimmelCulturalCampus.org/Broadway.