'Wicked', 'Mean Girls' and 'Frozen' highlights Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2023-24 Broadway Series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus pulled the back the curtain to unveil the 12 blockbuster shows coming to Philadelphia for 2023-24 Broadway season.

Get ready for an array of 12 recognizable and beloved shows with a fresh perspective for the Broadway stage.

Among the fan favorites are "Wicked", which takes a deeper look into the Land of Oz; "Hadestown", which highlights the tale of two Greek mythology classics; and "Mean Girls", the cult classic film from Upper Darby native and comedian Tina Fey.

Disney's "Frozen" also makes the list, packed with the songs we all love -- plus some new numbers.

Check out the full lineup, dates and locations below.

Mean Girls

Oct. 3-8, 2023 at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

Wicked

Nov. 1-26, 2023 at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

Company

Nov. 28-Dec. 10, 2023 at The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 26-31, 2023 at the Miller Theater

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Jan. 3-21, 2024 at the Academy of Music

Mrs. Doubtfire

Feb. 6-18, 2024 at the Academy of Music

Girl From the North Country

Feb. 27-March 10, 2024 at The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre

Disney's Frozen

March 21-April 7, 2024 at the Academy of Music

Hadestown

April 10-14, 2024 at the Academy of Music

Message in a Bottle

May 14-19, 2024 at the Miller Theater

Funny Girl

July 16-28, 2024 at the Academy of Music

Mamma Mia!

Aug. 6-11, 2024 at the Academy of Music

Subscription and ticket information can be found on the Kimml Cultural Campus' website at KimmelCulturalCampus.org/Broadway.