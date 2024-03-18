Ensemble Arts Philly bringing blockbuster Broadway lineup to Broad Street next season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A blockbuster Broadway lineup is headed to Broad Street next season.

Ensemble Arts Philly just announced what's coming to town as part of its 2024-2025 Broadway series and it's packed with 12 award-winning smash hits.

"It's exciting," says Frances Egler, the Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly. "This year, we have so many great blockbusters."

Some of those blockbusters that are on Broadway right now.

"'MJ: The Musical' is just an incredible show," Egler says. "Philly's going to go crazy for that."

It's the story of pop star Michael Jackson as he prepares for the massive Dangerous World Tour.

Also coming to town, the smash Broadway hit " & Juliet."

"It's the best," Egler says. "I love this show so much. It's about how Juliet didn't die, and how she discovers herself, along with her friends, on a crazy adventure."

The show is set to a powerhouse soundtrack of pop hits.

"It's all the hits by the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, Britney Spears and Katy Perry, and even Celine Dion," Egler says.

The Broadway sell-out sensation "Hamilton" is also returning.

"That's exciting," Egler says. "This will be the third time it's played in Philadelphia."

Add to the list: "The Book of Mormon," which is also on stage right now on Broadway.

"We also have the much-anticipated revival of 'The Wiz,' which is just about to open on Broadway," Egler says.

"A Beautiful Noise" closes on Broadway in June, but it comes to the Forrest Theatre in December.

"It's the story of Neil Diamond's life told through his his narration," Egler says. "It has every amazing Neil Diamond hit."

The Tony Award-winning musical "Some Like it Hot," and the Olivier Award-winning play "Life of Pi" both closed on Broadway last year.

Both are coming here on tour as part of the new season.

"How The Grinch Stole Christmas" arrives at holiday time, "Riverdance" returns, and "Come from Away" is also coming back.

"Every time it comes to Philadelphia, it sells out," Egler says.

"Les Misérables" also returns, and it's kicking off the brand new season in August.

"It's just such a wonderful experience and it's just a classic, epic musical," Egler says. "People just love it."

Les Misérables (August 27 - September 8, 2024, Academy of Music)

The Book of Mormon (October 1 - 6, 2024, Academy of Music)

Hamilton (October 29 - November 23, 2024, Academy of Music)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (November 26 - December 1, 2024, Miller Theater)

A Beautiful Noise (December 10 - 22, 2024, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

MJ The Musical (January 8 - 19, 2025, Academy of Music)

Come From Away (February 4 - 9, 2025, Academy of Music)

& Juliet (March 25 - April 6, 2025, Academy of Music)

Riverdance (April 18 - 20, 2025, Miller Theater)

Some Like It Hot (May 21 - June 1, 2025, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

The Wiz (June 3 - 15, 2025, Academy of Music)

Life of Pi (July 15 - 27, 2025, Academy of Music)

For more information on Ensemble Arts Philly's 2024-2025 Broadway series, visit: EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.