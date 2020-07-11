Arts & Entertainment

Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and his father David Beckham pose upon arrival for the premiere of a new series of Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum in London on April 4, 2019. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced they're engaged.

Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham, 21, wrote. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."



They posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing -- he wearing a blue suit and she in a yellow dress.

Peltz, 25, said in her post, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side."

Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying "we could not be happier" that the couple is getting married.

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's four children. Peltz's film credits include "The Last Airbender" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Humid, T'Storm Around
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 injured in Olney
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms relationship while separated from Will
Tropical Storm Fay hits Jersey shore with heavy rain, high winds
Pa. adds 1K COVID-19 cases, biggest 1-day report since May
Show More
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Concerns surrounding citizens not wearing masks amid COVID-19
Free slurpee day 2020 canceled due to pandemic
City orders closure of encampment along Ben Franklin Parkway
More TOP STORIES News