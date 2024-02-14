74-year-old woman dies after being hit by falling bricks while clearing snow in New York City

A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by falling bricks from a Brooklyn, New York home. It's not yet clear if the collapse was weather-related.

A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by falling bricks from a Brooklyn, New York home. It's not yet clear if the collapse was weather-related.

A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by falling bricks from a Brooklyn, New York home. It's not yet clear if the collapse was weather-related.

A 74-year-old woman died after being hit by falling bricks from a Brooklyn, New York home. It's not yet clear if the collapse was weather-related.

NEW YORK -- A woman died after she was struck by falling bricks from a brownstone in New York City on Tuesday afternoon.

A large chunk of decorative brick facade above the entrance door fell from the three-story building in Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m.

The 74-year-old victim was clearing snow from the steps at the time of the collapse.

Surveillance video showed the woman on the stairs when the facade began to collapse.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors who saw her in passing said she lived in the building and always kept the stoop tidy.

It is not yet clear if the collapse was weather-related or if any other part of the building or facade had been flagged before for any issues.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Aldermen propose pilot program making city crews responsible for shoveling snow from sidewalks

The Department of Buildings conducted a full inspection of the building, and issued a Vacate Order for the building.

They also issued a violation to the property owner for failure to maintain the building, and have ordered them to hire a structural engineer and submit a report on the status of the building.

City contractors were on the scene installing a sidewalk shed around the building to protect the public.