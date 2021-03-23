Emotional video captures Delco grandparents reuniting with grandkids after COVID lockdown

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two fully vaccinated grandparents in Delaware County, Pennsylvania finally got to hug their four grandkids for the first time in a year.Elaine and Bobby Subbio can see their daughter's house just behind their home in Broomall. Still, it has been a full year since they've hugged their grandchildren.Video shared with Action News captured the emotional reunion."The first time in a year, it was emotional," says Elaine Subbio of the moment she surprised her grandkids. "It reduces me to tears."Bobby says it felt like 10 years."We know how much we love them, but you don't realize how much they love us," added Elaine.The kids are already asking for sleepovers and Easter egg decorating, the family says.