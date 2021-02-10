Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

HIGHLANDS, New Jersey -- Rock star Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in his native New Jersey in November.

The National Park Service confirmed Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area November 14, 2020.

He received three citations for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area said.

Gateway National Recreation Area is federal land, governed by the US Park Service, and the summons was issued by US Park Police.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen would have to appear before a magistrate in federal court in Newark at some point, though it's possible the case will be settled out of court.

Springsteen did not drink until he was 22, influenced by his father, who struggled with alcoholism, he wrote in his 2016 autobiography "Born to Run."

"My experience with my father had been enough," he wrote.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
