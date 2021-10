EMBED >More News Videos Fire crews are battling a four-alarm fire along a stretch of railroad tracks in North Philadelphia and the city's Hunting Park section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a massive brush fire that spread along the train tracks and prompted evacuations in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.Crews were called to the area of 10th and Venango streets just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.Officials said the fire spread to nearby buildings as a fourth alarm was struck.Residents and businesses in the area were evacuated. No injuries were reported.The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m.There has been no word on what sparked the blaze.