Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper named National League MVP

Harper captured 17 of the 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Biddle during the seventh inning on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper claimed his second Most Valuable Player Award on Thursday, edging out Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and several others in what seemingly became a wide-open race in the National League.

Harper captured 17 of the 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Soto (six first-place votes) and Tatis (two) finished second and third, respectively, in the vote tally, which also adds points for second- and third-place finishes. San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford received four first-place votes and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner got one.

Harper, a unanimous MVP while playing for the Washington Nationals in 2015, kept a flawed Philadelphia Phillies team in the hunt for the postseason right up until the very end in 2021. He ultimately led the NL in slugging percentage (.615) and park-adjusted OPS (179) while accumulating 6.6 FanGraphs wins above replacement, tied with Soto for second in the NL behind Turner



Harper won the award with a monstrous second half in which he batted .338/.476/.713. Soto was right there with him, batting .348/.525/.639, but was seemingly hurt by playing on a Nationals team that spent most of that stretch out of contention.

Tatis, meanwhile, led the NL with 42 home runs and added 25 stolen bases, all while playing the more demanding position of shortstop. But his San Diego Padres faded dramatically down the stretch, and Tatis' numbers fell off just enough to deny him an MVP he appeared to be running away with by the All-Star break.

Harper led the majors in ESPN's version of win probability added (4.69) and finished with a .309/.429/.615 slash line, 35 home runs, 84 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a major league-leading 42 doubles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiabryce harperphiladelphia phillies
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez among 13 first-timers on Baseball Hall ...
Five-time All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies at age 64
Former Phillies All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies at age 64
Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins added to Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News