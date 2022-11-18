Bryce Harper news: Phillies All-Star joins Cameo to talk to fans; rookie card sold to highest bidder

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper has joined Cameo to talk to fans.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you ever wanted to send someone you know a message from Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper, now you can.

It will just cost you a few dollars. A few hundred dollars.

The Phillies slugger has joined Cameo, the app that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans.

Fans can order a video message from Harper for $899.

Several other sports stars and former Philadelphia athletes are available.

A message from Jimmy Rollins or Ryan Howard costs about $300.

Sixers president Daryl Morey costs nearly $1,000.

As you ponder whether to spend nearly $900 on a Harper call, someone just spent $432,000 on a Harper card!

Earlier this month, we told you about the rare Bryce Harper rookie baseball card that was up for auction.

The 2011 Bowman Chrome Superfractor rookie card sold Thursday night in PWCC's November Premier Auction - becoming Harper's highest-selling trading card of all time.

"Bryce Harper, in my opinion, is an extremely undervalued player," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. "He's been to seven All-Star games, won National League MVP twice, and just had a historic playoff run."

PWCC says the sale is nearly 10x more than Harper's previous record holder.

Would now be a good time to share our Action News Mornings Team trading cards again? They are priceless.