PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper announced Monday that he and his wife are once again expecting.A tweet shows a photo of the couple surrounded by heart balloons, holding a photo of an ultrasound scan with the simple caption of 'Girl Dad.'There's no word as to when the baby is due.Harper and his wife Kayla welcomed a baby boy in August 2019 Congratulations Bryce and Kayla!