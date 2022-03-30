Massive 3-alarm fire destroys Levittown Lanes bowling alley in Bucks County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11692124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The multi-alarm fire destroyed the bowling alley on New Falls Road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A massive fire has burned down a bowling alley in Levittown, Bucks County.The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at Levittown Lanes on the 8800 block of New Falls Road.Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly struck a second alarm. The fire reached three alarms around 6:20 a.m.Chopper 6 was over the scene as a portion of the roof caved in.Much of the building has been destroyed. It looks like only the perimeter is left.Authorities say the fire is threatening neighboring properties, which appear to be residential homes.There are road closures in the area. This has prompted the Pennsbury School District to issue the following alert:"Please be prepared for transportation delays this morning due to a major fire on New Falls Road near Pennsbury High School. Several surrounding roads are also closed at this time. We are currently rerouting buses as needed."The fire continues to shoot flames and huge clouds of smoke over the Lower Bucks County area.There have been no reports of injuries.