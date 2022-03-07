fatal shooting

Mother, son charged with killing man outside his Bucks County workplace

Officials said the pair fatally shot Charles Wilson as he was starting his shift at Kuusakoski Recycling in Middletown Township.
By
Mother, son charged in 2020 fatal shooting at Bucks recycling facility

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother and son have been charged with killing a man outside his workplace in Bucks County.

According to officials, Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and Kahlil Saleem Brown, of Philadelphia, are facing numerous charges, including homicide in connection with the December 2020 killing.

Officials said the pair fatally shot 52-year-old Christopher Wilson as he was starting his shift at Kuusakoski Recycling in Middletown Township.

Investigators say Wilson had ended a romantic relationship with Brown-Rodriguez and threatened to tell her estranged husband.

Wilson was a father of nine.

Related topics:
middletown township (bucks county)pennsylvania newscrimefatal shooting
