Mother, son charged with killing man outside his Bucks County workplace

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mother and son have been charged with killing a man outside his workplace in Bucks County. According to officials, Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and Kahlil Saleem Brown, of Philadelphia, are facing numerous charges, including homicide in connection with the December 2020 killing.Officials said the pair fatally shot 52-year-old Christopher Wilson as he was starting his shift at Kuusakoski Recycling in Middletown Township.Investigators say Wilson had ended a romantic relationship with Brown-Rodriguez and threatened to tell her estranged husband.Wilson was a father of nine.