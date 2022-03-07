Mother, son charged with killing man outside his Bucks County workplace

According to officials, Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and Kahlil Saleem Brown, of Philadelphia, are facing numerous charges, including homicide in connection with the December 2020 killing.
Officials said the pair fatally shot 52-year-old Christopher Wilson as he was starting his shift at Kuusakoski Recycling in Middletown Township.
Investigators say Wilson had ended a romantic relationship with Brown-Rodriguez and threatened to tell her estranged husband.
Wilson was a father of nine.