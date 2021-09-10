building fire

Warehouse fire leaves 1 man injured in Bucks County: Officials

The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. at the Seaford America Warehouse on the 600 block of Mearns Road.
By
Crews battle warehouse fire in Warminster

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County fire crews are investigating a fire at a warehouse in Warminster.

The fire broke out Friday just before 4:30 p.m. at the Seaford America Warehouse on the 600 block of Mearns Road.

Officials say heavy smoke and fire were seen at a one-story building on arrival. One man is being treated for burns to his face and chest.

The fire has exceeded 20 minutes. But so far, there have not been any reports of any more injuries at this time.

Report a correction or typo
