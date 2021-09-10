Community reacts to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a requirement that all companies with 100 or more employees must ensure that workers are vaccinated or be tested weekly, or face massive fines.The announcement affects over 80 million workers, and companies could see fines up to $14,000."You know it's not a one-size-fits-all, and we're in an unprecedented hiring crisis right now," said Michele Siekerka, president of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. "This should be the decision of the employer taken into consideration, their work environment, meaning their physical facilities, their workforce."In addition, Biden will also require vaccines for all federal workers and health care workers.He is calling on governors to mandate vaccines for educators in other states.The president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association pushed back in a statement saying, "A mandate at this time only undermines these voluntary vaccination efforts and reduces public comfort in getting vaccinated."Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in part, "We will review the Biden Administration's new set of policies...Generally, we support efforts to further encourage vaccinations, masking, and testing."Philadelphians shared mixed reactions to the Biden plan announcement."The right thing to do is to mandate it, unfortunately, because a lot of people are passing away," said Joi Seabrook of West Philadelphia.Niya Hatchett of Drexel Hill said, "For myself if I have to pick between a job or getting a vaccine, I'm going to have to become an entrepreneur because I'm not willing to get the vaccine. That's not for me."