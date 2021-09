NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A member of the Air National Guard more than made up for missing her son's first day of kindergarten.Action News was there as Staff Sergeant Alexys Bowers surprised her family outside of New Castle Elementary School on Thursday.Bowers' husband, Anthony, was called to the school believing his son was not feeling well.It was all smiles and hugs as the family was reunited.Bowers was deployed to Kuwait in July.Anthony did his best to keep 5-year-old Anthony Jr. and 2-year-old Alani busy while mom was away.