4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say several people were stabbed late Tuesday night on the grounds of a Bucks County school, and that a drive-by shooting is connected to the incident.

The stabbing happened at Penn Valley Elementary in Levittown around 11:45 p.m. after two groups arrived for a fight, according to investigators.

During the fight, Falls Twp. police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.

The other two victims were treated and released.

A short time after the stabbing, police say one of the groups involved retreated to a house on Willow Drive.

That's where a drive-by shooting happened, investigators said.

No one inside the house was injured in the shooting.

Police say they are still investigating but the victims are not cooperating.