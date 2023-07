The collapse happened on Upper Hilltop Road near Woodside Road in Lower Makefield.

Large crane crashes into home in Bucks County, Pa.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday afternoon after a large crane crashed into a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It happened on Upper Hilltop Road near Woodside Road in Lower Makefield.

No one was hurt.

Crews had to use several other cranes to hoist the toppled crane off the home.

It's still unclear how the collapse happened.