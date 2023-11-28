Bucks County man accused of sex crimes involving multiple children; bail set at $20 million

The alleged crimes happened in Bucks County between September 2018 and September 2023.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man is being held on a $20 million bail after being charged with multiple sex crimes involving children, according to police.

Brian Nathaniel Harris, 28, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, is accused of engaging in abusive acts with multiple children he was "entrusted" to spend time with, according to court documents obtained by Action News.

Police said Harris touched and/or sexually assaulted the children and took photos and videos of some of the assaults. He is also accused of sharing those photos and videos with various people.

Some of the assaults happened while the victims were asleep, police said.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is expected to provide an update on this case during a 3 p.m. news conference. You can watch the update live on this page.

Investigators will also be asking for the public's help in identifying additional potential victims.

