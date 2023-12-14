Man facing charges after 2 cats shot, 1 fatally in Bucks County

BCSPCA officials have identified Shawaun Lakins of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, as the suspected shooter.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County SPCA (BCSPCA) has charged a man with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after two cats were shot, one fatally, back in November.

BCSPCA officials have identified Shawaun Lakins of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, as the suspected shooter after receiving a tip in response to a reward offer.

The BCSPCA says its investigators received video footage depicting a man in a trench coat, who appeared to be concealing something.

In the video, officials say you can hear the sound of possible gunshots before seeing a black and a white cat run away from the scene.

A white cat named Tootsie was shot and killed during this incident.

"She was laying against the curb, wrapped around the tire of a car in front of me," said Tootsie's owner, Kathy Kehoe. "She was still warm, and I saw a hole in her side. She was dead."

A black cat named Jackie was also shot and required surgery to remove a badly damaged eye.

"Thanks to the actions of concerned citizens, someone with credible information heard the story and contacted our Humane Law Enforcement team. We also appreciate the cooperation of Falls Township police in this investigation. This case should send a message to anyone who considers shooting or otherwise harming animals in Bucks County," said Linda Reider, the BCSPCA executive director in a statement.

Anyone who suspects an animal in Bucks County is being neglected or abused should contact BCSPCA's report cruelty tip line at 844-SPCA-Tip, or 844-772-2847.