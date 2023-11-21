Reward offered after 2 cats shot in Bucks County, Pa.

Authorities believe the cats were shot between 11 a.m. and noon on November 15 in the area of Aspen Falls Apartments.

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County SPCA is asking for the public's help after two cats were shot in Falls Township.

One cat was killed, the other lost an eye.

Jackie, the black cat, enjoyed a snack from her owner as she continues to recover at home after being shot in the head just a week ago.

She had surgery to remove her injured eye, and the projectile that struck her is still lodged in her head.

The Bucks County SPCA says it happened last week near Aspen Falls Apartments in Fairless Hills.

Another cat who lived in that same apartment, 3-year-old Tootsie, was also shot and did not survive.

"She was laying against the curb, wrapped around the tire of a car in front of me," said Tootsie's owner, Kathy Kehoe. "She was still warm, and I saw a hole in her side. She was dead."

She explains the two cats were indoor/outdoor cats, and spent a few hours outside each morning.

"Having both cats shot, and they were shots that were intended to hurt or kill those cats. I don't think this was a mistake. I think this was someone who absolutely meant to do this," said Nikki Thompson, chief humane officer for the Bucks County SPCA.

There's a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"In this case, this would be felony charges. That could include up to jail time," said Thompson. "And I believe there would be some pretty hefty fines involved with it as well as restitution for the owners."

Jackie's owner is looking at more than $6,000 in medical bills so far.

"This is so sad," said Kehoe. "Whoever did this, I feel so sorry for them. I feel so bad for them because how can you be cruel to an animal?"

Right now it's not clear what kind of weapon was used.

A necropsy on Tootsie should provide some more answers, according to Thompson.

Anyone with information should contact the Bucks County SPCA at 844-772-2847 or reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.