MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A building collapsed amid a winter rainstorm in Marcus Hook, Delaware County on Tuesday night.

Officials say a portion of an old hardware store collapsed at approximately 8 p.m. on 10th Street between Church and Market streets.

That area is closed to traffic while crews clean up the scene.

There is no word yet whether there are injuries.