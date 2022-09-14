WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Emergency crews respond to building collapse in Kensington, no injuries reported

Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters surveying the damage and neighbors looking on.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
10 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Debris could be seen where the building once stood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have responded to a building collapse in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. Wednesday at Memphis and York streets.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters surveying the damage and neighbors looking on.

Debris could be seen where the building once stood.

A nearby vehicle was covered in dust.

The property appeared to be vacant.

Construction equipment could be seen at the collapse site.

The status of neighboring properties is being assessed.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.