Emergency crews respond to building collapse in Kensington, no injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have responded to a building collapse in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 9:48 a.m. Wednesday at Memphis and York streets.
There has been no word on any injuries.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters surveying the damage and neighbors looking on.
Debris could be seen where the building once stood.
A nearby vehicle was covered in dust.
The property appeared to be vacant.
Construction equipment could be seen at the collapse site.
The status of neighboring properties is being assessed.