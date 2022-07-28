Burglary suspect targets North Philly pizza shop, steals safe with $20K inside

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A burglary suspect is on the loose after targeting a Philadelphia pizza shop just a few blocks away from the Temple University campus.

The crime happened Saturday at about 5:30 a.m., police said.

Police released surveillance video of the burglar inside Campus Pizza on the 1000 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the male suspect stole a safe with $20,000 inside.

