Burlington City man arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington City man was arrested Friday and charged with allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Dan Harris, 30, of the 100 block of Juniper Street, is charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to investigators, the investigation began after Harris allegedly uploaded images of child pornography to a social media platform.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home where they said devices seized revealed the presence of child pornography files.

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
