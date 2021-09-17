drug addiction

Effort underway to help struggling addicts living in Burlington Co. motels

Police, counselors and other specialists were going door-to-door at two motels in the county on Friday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Effort underway to help struggling addicts at Burlington Co. motels

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's an effort underway to support those who are struggling with addiction in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Police, counselors and other specialists were going door-to-door at the Knights Inn in Mount Laurel and the Motel 6 in Maple Shade on Friday in an attempt to connect people with services to help with substance abuse.

They're also handing out the overdose reversal drug Narcan and other essential items.

The initiative is called "Operation Safe Overnight," and it was launched in response to a recent uptick in overdose deaths in the county.

"These overdose figures, especially those over the past three months, are very troubling and underscore the difficulty of reaching someone who is overdosing in a motel room before it is too late," Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

There have been 12 overdose deaths in county motels since June 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmt. hollymt. laureldrug addictiondrugs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG ADDICTION
Philly's supervised injection battle headed to US Supreme Court
California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober
Nurse shares story of recovery from addiction at South Jersey ministry
New documentary profiles Kensington outreach worker
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in fatal love triangle life insurance dispute
Man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend's body found along trail
2-bottle purchase limit at Pa. liquor stores | See list of products
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash
COVID case at South Jersey high school prompts football cancellations
Student in custody after allegedly taking airsoft rifle to school
Witness video shows early moments of deadly brawl at Pat's; 4 sought
Show More
Why isn't Brian Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Adam Sandler greets fans while filming movie: 'I love Philly'
Suspect fires shots at officers after deadly double shooting
Phillies were down 7-0 and won 17-8
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Delco market
More TOP STORIES News