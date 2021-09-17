Effort underway to help struggling addicts living in Burlington Co. motels

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's an effort underway to support those who are struggling with addiction in Burlington County, New Jersey.Police, counselors and other specialists were going door-to-door at the Knights Inn in Mount Laurel and the Motel 6 in Maple Shade on Friday in an attempt to connect people with services to help with substance abuse.They're also handing out the overdose reversal drug Narcan and other essential items.The initiative is called "Operation Safe Overnight," and it was launched in response to a recent uptick in overdose deaths in the county."These overdose figures, especially those over the past three months, are very troubling and underscore the difficulty of reaching someone who is overdosing in a motel room before it is too late," Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.There have been 12 overdose deaths in county motels since June 1.