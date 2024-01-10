Video show crews rescuing man trapped in floodwaters during storm in Upper Chichester

The man had been swept away by rising water around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Riviera Road and Flora Lane.

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- First responders were called to help rescue a man during Tuesday night's storm in Upper Chichester, Delaware County.

He was swept away by rising water and became trapped in a tree around 11 p.m. in the area of Riviera Road and Flora Lane.

The Western Delaware County Water Rescue Task Force and other local responders were called in to assist.

Crews used ropes and special gear to bring the man to safety.

The location is not far from Marcus Hook Creek.

Delaware County wasn't the only area hit hard by the storm. Heavy rain filled the Brandywine Creek in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. It reached 12.84 feet - just shy of the 'major' flood stage classification of 13 feet - before it began to recede.

And in Upper Milford Township in Lehigh County, video shows crews safely rescuing a person in a car on Indian Creek Road.