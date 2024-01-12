"We're asking residents in our previous flood zones to voluntarily evacuate in order to avoid putting lives at risk."

Burlington Co. under state of emergency ahead of storm; some voluntary evacuations encouraged

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Another round of rain is raising concerns of more possible flooding in Burlington County, New Jersey.

County officials declared a state of emergency ahead of a storm set to arrive on Friday night. Meteorologists say heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast.

Pictured: A Red Cross shelter in Delran, New Jersey

Residents in areas impacted by flooding are being encouraged to voluntarily evacuate.

Saturated ground and high waters mean there could be moderate to severe flooding along the Delaware River and its tributaries during Saturday's high tides around 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Minor flooding along the Rancocas Creek is also possible Friday night and Saturday. Power outages and road closures are also possible due to downed trees and wires.

"Our emergency management teams and first responders are making preparations, but in the interest of everyone's safety, we're asking residents in our previous flood zones to voluntarily evacuate in order to avoid putting lives at risk," Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O'Connell said in a statement.

INTERACTIVE MAP

Note: Points on the map will only appear once a waterway is predicted to go above flood stage.

An American Red Cross shelter is open at the Delran Firehouse at 9 South Bridgeboro Street and the county said it is prepared to open a second, larger shelter if it is required.

County officials encouraged residents to prepare disaster kits with essential items such as medications, important documents, clothing and necessary supplies.

Residents should also prepare to evacuate on short notice if conditions worsen or a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

You can sign up for real-time alerts from the Burlington County Department of Public Safety's CivicReady Emergency Alert system online at the Burlington County website.