Tropical Storm Fay causes flooding in Burlington County, New Jersey

BEVERLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As townships in Burlington County found themselves drenched by Tropical Storm Fay Friday afternoon, officials with the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management spent the day monitoring the storm, prepared to provide assistance if necessary."One of our main concerns is obviously the speed of the storm, the longer it hangs over the area the more water when you start getting torrential downpours," said Wayne Comegno, deputy coordinator of Burlington County Office of Emergency Management.As rain bands moved throughout the region, causing rain to pick up at times, some residents welcomed it."It's needed," said Ashley Scutarski, of Beverly. "Everything has been dry for so long that we needed a good rain."But not everyone agreed, as some saw it as a safety hazard."I thought it would be a little bit lighter, coming down one of the streets and it's already flooded and I didn't realize how it was so I kind of hydroplaned a little bit," said Robert Lugo, of Edgewater Park.Officials in Moorestown and Cinnaminson said they have, and continue to do storm preparations like cleaning out storm drains and getting vehicles ready if there is any severe damage.But in the event that officials need to conduct emergency flooding evacuations, COVID-19 has complicated things."If we have individuals who are either positive or asymptotic towards COVID-19, we're probably going to have to find special areas that we would have to isolate them," said Comegno. "And remember, we still have to follow the restrictions of indoor, of how many people are allowed to be maintained in a building at one time."