N.J. couple charged after 2-year-old boy ingests drugs from contaminated cotton ball

By
MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey couple is facing charges after a young child ingested drugs and nearly died.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Ray Drayton, 36, and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Melissa R. Wilkerson, are being charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and cruelty and neglect of children.

On January 13, police responded to a home in Mount Holly where Drayton's 2-year-old son was found unresponsive.

Authorities say the child ingested fentanyl and methamphetamine, which caused his brain to swell and prompted the use of Narcan to save his life.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities believe the boy came in contact with the drugs from a contaminated cotton ball due to drug use at the home.
